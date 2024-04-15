Suspect in Custody and One at Large in Texas-Florida Shooting Incident

Caleb Choice, 22, who police believed was traveling from Texas to Florida , turned himself in on Friday and Sarah Sandoval, 21, was. One male suspect is still at large. The suspect is described as a tall Black man with a medium build and a possible tribal tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police say.When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Glendale police.

Nuggets playing their starters in Memphis; Michael Malone says manipulating NBA playoff bracket is dangerous

One suspect arrested in Texas, two at large in fatal Glendale shootingPolice have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in connection to a fatal shooting last week in Glendale.

