William Betancourt, commander of the Chicago Police Department’s Ogden District, told reporters the “senseless act of violence” occurred around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road.

The victims of the attack ranged in age from 26 to 53, including nine men and six women, Betancourt said. Two of them were critically wounded, while the others were listed in good-to-fair condition.

“He came back and put his arm through the door and started shooting,” Williams told Network Video Productions Inc., which shared video of the interview.Another video circulating on social media appeared to show the frantic scene after the shooting, with some of the victims still bleeding on the ground. headtopics.com

Officers, responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert, arrived as the gunman was still firing. “They’re still shooting,” one officer radioed.said his “heart is with the victims” and others impacted by the shooting. He added his administration is working “to reduce the number of guns on Chicago streets.”

Glen Brooks, the director of community policing for the Chicago Police Department, said the entire neighborhood will need to heal from the “trauma” of the shooting. Brooks said an emergency assistance center will provide resources for those affected by the shooting. The center will open at the Young Men’s Educational Network, 1241 S. Pulaski Road, on Tuesday. headtopics.com

The business, located at 1258 S. Pulaski Road, previously received a cease-and-desist order and citations for operating without proper licenses, a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said in a statement.Ivan Capifali, the agency’s first deputy commissioner, said BACP will wait for the police investigation to conclude before starting its own probe.

