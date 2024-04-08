Suspect Fleeing Authorities Causes Traffic Backup on Interstate 5

A suspect was fleeing authorities Sunday when police said their vehicle was struck by another along Interstate 5 in Grand Mound , causing a miles-long backup along the highway. Lacey police officers were pursuing a shooting suspect when he fled along the southbound lanes of I-5. Authorities said the suspect was "weaving back and forth" between traffic, took exit 88 and back onto the on-ramp of the highway. As the suspect re-entered I-5, police said the vehicle was struck by another car.
The suspect was taken into custody, while the two other occupants in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the TCSO. One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital. The collision happened just after 4:15 p.m., which caused several lanes of I-5 to be blocked and a miles-long backup for almost two hours. Traffic crews initially closed all of the southbound lanes and the left northbound lane in the area. WSDOT Tacoma said that the far left lane was reopened at about 5 p.m. An hour later, WSDOT Tacoma said all lanes of the highway were reopened. This is a developing story. Check back for updates
