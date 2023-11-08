Suspect detained after deputy wounded in incident

A suspect was detained Tuesday night after an incident ended with a deputy being wounded, authorities said. A heavy police presence was seen on the Tomball Parkway after a deputy was reportedly grazed by a bullet, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Several police vehicles were blaring sirens and lights when they rushed past ABC13 crews, who were heading to the scene on the Tomball Parkway at Perry.

Although details are limited, the sheriff's office confirmed that the deputy was taken to the hospital. ABC13 is gathering facts on this developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for updates

