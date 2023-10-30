Suspect arrested in Martinez after tossing 'suspicious devices' from car during multi-county police chase

from MON 1:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino InteriorA high-speed police chase spanning multiple counties ended in an arrest in Martinez but not before a bomb-checking robot had to be called out, authorities said.

over reports of an assault. That address is the Saints Peter and Paul Church in the North Beach neighborhood. When they arrived they found a suspect, but they took off and a chase ensued from The City, over the Bay Bridge into the East Bay. Police said the suspect threw an "unknown object" out of the car window at officers.

During the chase the suspect allegedly threw an "unknown object" from the window towards the officers while speeding down Eight and Mission streets, according to San Francisco Police Sgt. Kathryn Winters. Initial reports from the San Francisco Police Officers Association said a priest was assaulted but County Supervisor Aaron Peskin said that apparently wasn't true, although it wasn't immediately clear if another person was assaulted. headtopics.com

