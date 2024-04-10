Suspect Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case in Hayward

A Hayward man suspected of driving a vehicle that fatally hit another man last year has been arrested, police said. Police caught up to the 36-year-old on Sunday after issuing a warrant for his arrest. In a statement, authorities said he was suspected of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed The fatal collision happened on Sept. 6, 2023, near Mission Boulevard and and Orchard Avenue.

Medics arrived to find Pena down and treated him at the scene before an ambulance rushed him to a hospital. He died there. Police said the suspect vehicle sped off before officers arrived. Witnesses told police the vehicle was an early to mid-2000s Mercedes E350 with silver-colored five-spoke rims. Police said they later found out it was stolen. According to police, detectives recovered the Mercedes eight days after the collision. It had been set on fire and abandoned

