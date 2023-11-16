Suspect Arrested in Connection with Death of Jewish Protester in California

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who fell after a confrontation at dueling rallies in California for Israel and Palestinians. Loay Alnaji, 50, was taken into custody Thursday morning and will be booked on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Kessler, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. Kessler, 69, was at a pro-Israel gathering on Nov.

5 in Thousand Oaks, California, when he got into a “physical altercation” with a pro-Palestinian protester, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. He fell backward and hit his head on the ground during the altercation, and died the following day. Alnaji, of Moorpark, will be booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and bail will be set at $1 million, the sheriff's office said. While involuntary manslaughter is just a booking charge at this point, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it has received the sheriff’s office investigation and a charging decision is expected later toda

