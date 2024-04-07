Suspect Arrested for Homicide in San Francisco

The suspect, Alexander Martinez, was arrested in Richmond at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday for homicide. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail early Saturday morning. The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot and killed around 1:37 p.m. on Friday at 20th and Mission streets, near the El Capitan Hotel and Modern Hair Cuts barbershop, police said. The department said that officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

After life-saving efforts by first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was shot on the streets outside of the barbershop and ran into the shop asking for help. Once inside, he collapsed and was never revived. The bullet went through his chest, a witness said. It was the victim’s first day working at the barbershop — but he worked for only about four hours before the shooting happened, according to two nearby witnesses. Workers at the barbershop declined to confirm whether the victim had just started work there. “I left to buy my lunch, when I came back, that happened,” said Jason, who did not know the victim, but chatted with him briefly that afternoon. The one witness who spoke said the shooter was in a white car when he fired the shots and then fled. The shooter had been lingering in the streets for a while and “eyeing from inside the car,” the witness said. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation

San Francisco Arrest Homicide Shooting Barbershop Investigation

