Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man in ex-girlfriend’s apartment

A suspect is in custody after San Antonio police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and shot and killed a man. Gustavo Garrido Jr., 20, is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 23 on the Northwest Side. He was arrested Thursday.
Police were initially called to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Callaghan Road for a deadly shooting. They found a 22-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment when they arrived.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, identified as Jonathan Martinez, was in a relationship with a 21-year-old woman who lived at the apartment. Garrido Jr. was the ex-boyfriend of the woman, SAPD said. The pair broke up in July 2023, but he continued to pursue her.
She told police Martinez was going to stay the night at her apartment, but he got upset when she started receiving phone calls from an unknown number, an affidavit said. Eventually, the woman answered the phone and spoke with Garrido, who threatened to go to the apartment and kill her and Martinez, SAPD said. headtopics.com
A short time later, Garrido arrived at the complex and parked his truck nearby. The woman told police he hopped the fence and went into her apartment.
Garrido found Martinez hiding in a bedroom and followed him out to the living room. The woman was pushed down by Garrido and told police she heard three gunshots.
When she went to the living room, Garrido had fled the scene and Martinez was fatally shot.
Officers canvassed the area but couldn’t locate Garrido until his arrest.
According to Bexar County court records, Garrido remains in jail. His bond for the murder charge is set at $200,000.