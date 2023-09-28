Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man in ex-girlfriend’s apartment

A suspect is in custody after San Antonio police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and shot and killed a man. Gustavo Garrido Jr., 20, is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 23 on the Northwest Side. He was arrested Thursday.

Police were initially called to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Callaghan Road for a deadly shooting. They found a 22-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment when they arrived.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, identified as Jonathan Martinez, was in a relationship with a 21-year-old woman who lived at the apartment. Garrido Jr. was the ex-boyfriend of the woman, SAPD said. The pair broke up in July 2023, but he continued to pursue her.

She told police Martinez was going to stay the night at her apartment, but he got upset when she started receiving phone calls from an unknown number, an affidavit said. Eventually, the woman answered the phone and spoke with Garrido, who threatened to go to the apartment and kill her and Martinez, SAPD said. headtopics.com

A short time later, Garrido arrived at the complex and parked his truck nearby. The woman told police he hopped the fence and went into her apartment.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Urgent search for missing 16-year-old girl on San Antonio's Southeast SideSAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing on San Antonio's Southeast Side.According to the San Antonio Police Department, Zoey Star Chagoy, 16,

40th Annual Jazz'SAlive40th Annual Jazz'SAlive The City of San Antonio’s Official Jazz Music Festival is ensuring Jazz Is Alive in San Antonio! The San Antonio Parks Foundation, in partnership with The City of San Antonio and Michelob Ultra, present the 40th Annual Jazz’SAlive Festival on September 29 & 30 to celebrate 40 years of Jazz’SAlive and the Grand Opening of Civic Park at Hemisfair! General admission is free, all ages and open to the public! No outside food or beverage is allowed. Tickets are available for premium seating and VIP areas.

Table Talk: Spilling the beans on San Antonio's Pulp Coffee RoastersJames and Liza Mireles founded Pulp Coffee almost seven years ago inside LocalSprout Food Hub, where they were among the first tenants.

Will federal funds reconnect San Antonio's East Side to downtown?The Biden administration is offering money for projects to restore communities split by highways, and city leaders are scrambling to apply.

'All glory to God': More than 800 new US citizens sworn in at San Antonio ceremonyThe Tuesday celebration capped a process that takes years, and includes civics tests and interviews.

San Antonio police seek information in slaying of 28-year-old manSan Antonio police continue to search for information in a fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in March 2022.

–

Gustavo Garrido Jr., 20, is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 23 on the Northwest Side. He was arrested Thursday.

Police were initially called to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Callaghan Road for a deadly shooting. They found a 22-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment when they arrived.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, identified as Jonathan Martinez, was in a relationship with a 21-year-old woman who lived at the apartment.

Garrido Jr. was the ex-boyfriend of the woman, SAPD said. The pair broke up in July 2023, but he continued to pursue her.

She told police Martinez was going to stay the night at her apartment, but he got upset when she started receiving phone calls from an unknown number, an affidavit said.

Eventually, the woman answered the phone and spoke with Garrido, who threatened to go to the apartment and kill her and Martinez, SAPD said.

A short time later, Garrido arrived at the complex and parked his truck nearby. The woman told police he hopped the fence and went into her apartment.

Garrido found Martinez hiding in a bedroom and followed him out to the living room. The woman was pushed down by Garrido and told police she heard three gunshots.

When she went to the living room, Garrido had fled the scene and Martinez was fatally shot.

Officers canvassed the area but couldn’t locate Garrido until his arrest.

According to Bexar County court records, Garrido remains in jail. His bond for the murder charge is set at $200,000.About the Author:Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.