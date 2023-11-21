Susan Sarandon Dropped by UTA After Controversial Statements

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon has been dropped by top Hollywood agency UTA after making controversial statements about Jews and Muslims. Sarandon is now facing criticism for her latest outburst following the October 7 attack by Hamas. UTA confirmed that they are no longer representing Sarandon, who had been their client since 2014. Sarandon has recently appeared in two movies and has three other films in post-production.





