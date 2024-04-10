Survivors of Supernova Music Festival Terror Attack Gather for Reunion

Survivors of the October 7 terror attack at the Supernova music festival gathered Wednesday evening at a lakefront for trance music , group therapy , and an opportunity to reconnect with one another. As 4,000 people — dancers, bartenders, and security personnel — watched the sunrise from the Re’im forest on that fateful Saturday, Hamas terrorists few across the Gaza border on paragliders or blew holes in the fence and entered on pickup trucks.
“We thought the paragliders were part of the festival,” said Raz Malka, one of the organizers of the Tel Aviv gathering. “The year before, we had a trance party for the Jewish holiday of Purim, and a bunch of Israeli paragliders flew past the party, so we thought it was familiar.”The scenes of horror and devastation that followed were broadcast around the world. Terrorists mowed down anyone they saw, even firing into bathroom stalls. Desperate people fled to bomb shelters along the nearby road — only to be followed by terrorists, who flung grenades and fired machine guns inside. There were 403 people murdered at the festival — a third of the 1200 Israelis who were killed by Hamas that day. Dozens were kidnapped from the festival and taken to Gaza; many of those are still being held hostage in Gaz
