Survivors of Rwandan Genocide Form Deep Friendship Based on Trust

Anastasie Nyirabashyitsi and Jeanette Mukabyagaju, survivors of the Rwandan genocide, have formed a deep friendship based on trust and understanding. Despite their different backgrounds as a Hutu and Tutsi, they have found peaceful coexistence in a government-approved reconciliation village.

