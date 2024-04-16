Survivors of Music Festival Massacre in Israel Struggle with Psychological Trauma

“There are many survivors who had to be forcibly hospitalized due to their psychological state,” one survivor testified at a parliamentary hearing .slaughtered hundreds of people attending a music festival in southern Israel , survivors are unable to cope with what they witnessed and dozens have wound up committing suicide, according to one survivor.

“Few people know, but there have been almost 50 suicides among the Nova survivors. This number, which was true two months ago, may have increased since,” Ben Shimon said, according to

