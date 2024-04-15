Survivors of Manchester Arena attack sue MI5 over failure to prevent terror attack

In an unprecedented move, hundreds of survivors of the Islamist terror attack on the Manchester Arena have launched a lawsuit against Britain’s domestic MI5 intelligence agency over what they claim are serious failures to prevent the attack.

The victims are reported to be planning to appeal to the “right to life” of the Human Rights Act, which they will argue was violated by negligence on the behalf of intelligence officers in failing to stop the attack.

Manchester Arena Attack Survivors Lawsuit MI5 Intelligence Agency Terror Attack Failures Prevent

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester Arena Terror Victims to Sue MI5 Intelligence Agency For Failing to Prevent Islamist AttackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Survivors of Manchester bombing taking legal action against intelligence agencyMore than 250 survivors of the 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester are filing a group claim against Britain's domestic intelligence agency. Lawyers from three law firms have submitted the claim to the U.K.'s investigatory powers tribunal.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Co-op Live: Manchester's New Arena Set to OpenCo-op Live, a new 23,500-capacity arena in Manchester, England, is set to open its doors this month. The venue aims to become a benchmark for future arena facilities and is the first major project outside the United States for Oak View Group (OVG). OVG has recently built and opened several new arenas globally.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

A list of major US bridge collapses caused by ships and bargesThe investigation and search for survivors is still in its early stages.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Here's information on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore that collapsedThe investigation and search for survivors is still in its early stages.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

A list of major US bridge collapses caused by ships and bargesThe investigation and search for survivors is still in its early stages.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »