Survivor 'Retired' Popular Puzzles Because of 3-D Printers

If you've noticed that Survivor 45 has some different puzzles than previous seasons, there's a good reason for it. The iconic reality competition series has actually retired some of its classic puzzles that got reused from season to season, thanks to some intense preparation from players.

According to Survivor host and producer Jeff Probst, plenty of players have used 3-D printers to practice puzzles at home, but Garrett was the first to appear in a season where one of those puzzles showed up. Therefore, the production team decided to switch things up by retiring a few puzzles, and introducing some new ones.

"The backstory is we had been aware for years that players were making 3-D puzzles, because we would see it in their audition videos," Probst told EW."And we jokingly anticipated that one season things are going to line up and a player was going to end up on the show who actually made a 3-D puzzle and that same puzzle will be in the season. headtopics.com

"When it happened, we really liked it," he continued,"because it felt like it was a bit of a reward to the superman, and we appreciated the meta moment of something like that." It was a great moment for Probst to see Garrett win the challenge because of his dedicated fandom, but it's definitely not something he wants to see become a regular element of the game. If memorization replaces strategy and gameplay, it's not nearly as fun. So changes are being made, and even more could be made in the future.

"We understand that the idea can run its course and we feel like it has. So we did retire some puzzles, and we have new puzzles in Season 45, so I think it's unlikely that we will find ourselves in that spot again simply because we aren't looking for it anymore. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Woman Killed On Trail Near Vermont University Identified As Retired DeanBiochemist Honoree Fleming was days away from celebrating her 45th wedding anniversary when she was fatally shot in the head while walking on her favorite trail.

Retired home builder Larry Larsen lists Wash Park home for $3 millionJoe Nguyen is a digital strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He has previously covered Colorado’s Asian-American communities as editor for Asian Avenue magazine and AsiaXpress.com. He is a Colorado native, lifelong gamer, beer enthusiast, pro-wrestling fan and former competitive eater.

Vermont police search for killer of a retired college dean shot on trail near universityStudents at a Vermont university have returned to classes as police continue to search for the killer of a retired dean who was shot last week while walking on a recreational trail near campus. Honoree Fleming, a retired dean and professor, was found shot to death on Thursday afternoon on a rail trail about a mile (1.61 kilometers) south of the Castleton campus of Vermont State University. The shooting happened during the school’s week-long fall break. The university reopened Monday but students

Vermont police search for killer of a retired college dean shot on trail near universityStudents at a Vermont university have returned to classes as police continue to search for the killer of a retired dean who was shot last week while walking on a recreational trail near campus

Manhunt underway after retired Vermont State University dean found shot to death on hiking trailA retired university dean who was married to Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Ron Powers was found shot to death on a Vermont trail, police said, as a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

Manhunt underway after retired Vermont State University dean found shot to death on hiking trailA retired university dean who was married to Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Ron Powers was found shot to death on a Vermont trail, police said, as a manhunt is underway for the suspect.