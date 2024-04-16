Survivor of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse alleges lack of evacuation warning

One of two construction worker s who survived the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on March 26 is alleging that workers were not told to evacuate as the Dali cargo ship approached a support beam on the bridge. Attorneys representing Julio Cervantes Suarez told reporters on Monday that workers were taking a break in their cars on the bridge when the cargo ship crashed into the bridge, causing the collapse that killed six construction worker s and injured two others.

They were living the American dream. Fixing America's infrastructure,' Stewart said of the workers on the bridge that day, adding that the six deaths resulting from the collapse were 'all preventable.' Stewart noted that some of the workers were related, and Suarez lost some of his family members in the freak collision.

Attorneys on Monday announced that they will be conducting an independent investigation into Grace Ocean, which owns the Dali. The FBI also announced on Monday that it has opened a criminal investigation into the collapse. Grace Ocean filed for legal protection of its assets earlier this month, attorneys noted during Monday's press conference.

The Casualty was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of Petitioners, the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts Petitioners may be responsible,' the petition states. '…Petitioners claim exoneration from liability for any and all losses or damage arising out of the Casualty and from any and all claims for damages that have been or may be filed. Petitioners further allege that they have valid defenses to any and all such claims.

