Educator Nancy St. Leger, left, and author Rebekah Shoaf, right, check some of the banned books displayed during the "Freadom" kickoff event at Books and Books on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla.

About 88% of Americans oppose banning books that tackle issues around slavery from being taught in public schools, the study found. Fewer than one in ten Americans favor the banning of those books — percentages that surprisingly go across political lines.And almost all Americans (94%) agree that "we should teach our children both the good and bad aspects of our history so that they can learn from the past."

Three-quarters of Americans (75%) agree that public school teachers and librarians deserve trust to design curricula and select books that portray "the good and bad of American history."have passed laws or adopted policies that limit the discussion of race and gender under the guise of banning the graduate-school level"This was somewhat of a surprise that such a big majority of Americans oppose these bans and want students to know the good and bad of history," Robert P. headtopics.com

He said it shows that Americans are willing to have difficult conversations about the past around race despite recent efforts by states to limit those conversations in public schools.Scholastic's initial move was in response to legislation in more than 30 states that prohibited or would prohibit certain books from being in schools, but a backlash forced the company to reassess.

Republicans (73%) are notably more likely than independents (52%) and Democrats (38%) to favor offering elective Bible courses in public schools.Methodology: The American Values Survey was conducted online between Aug. 25-30. The poll is based on a representative sample ofadults (age 18 and older) living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia who are part of Ipsos' Knowledge Panel®. headtopics.com

