Survey Finds Primary Care Providers Unfamiliar with Biologics for Asthma Treatment

A survey has found that 42% of primary care providers are unfamiliar with biologics for asthma treatment. Additionally, 77% of participants stated they only referred patients to specialists after two or more exacerbations. This lack of knowledge and referral pattern may impact the management of exacerbation-prone asthma.

