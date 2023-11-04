Survey Finds Consensus Among Americans for Stronger Southern Border After Terrorist Attack in Israel

The terrorist attack that took place in Israel at the hands of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has led to a consensus as Americans rally for a stronger southern border, a recent survey from the Senate Opportunity Fund found. The survey asked respondents if they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: “Terrorist attacks in Israel show just how important it is that we strengthen our border to deter foreign adversaries from entering our country

.” Overall, over three-quarters of likely voters, 77 percent, agree. Of those, 49 percent “strongly” agree and 28 percent “somewhat” agree.” Just 14 percent disagree with the statement. Notably, there appears to be a consensus across political ideologies, as 56 percent of liberals, 77 percent of moderates, and 90 percent of conservatives agree the terrorist attacks in Israel show how important it is to strengthen the U.S. southern border.The survey was taken October 26-28, among 800 likely voters, and has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of erro

