Survey: 30% of Americans Unaware of Eye Damage Risk During Solar Eclipse

While most Americans know not to stare at the sun during a solar eclipse without eye protection, a sizable group is unaware of the potential dangers. According to a survey released Tuesday by the Ohio State University, 30% of respondents said they were unaware that staring at a solar eclipse can cause permanent eye damage. “The survey results highlight the need for more community education about the true dangers associated with a total eclipse,” said Dr.

Nicholas Kman, MD, emergency medicine physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We can’t stress enough the importance of proper eye protection, but people also need to have a plan for emergencies.” Except for several minutes during totality, wearing special glasses is necessary for viewing the eclipse. Staring at a solar eclipse not in totality could cause damage to the eye, NASA said. Regular sunglasses also are insufficient for looking at solar eclipse

