Surveillance Video Identifies Teenagers Involved in Shooting Incident

Surveillance video evidence identified 17-year-old Omar Jackson and 16-year-old Nazier Vega, Sept. 12, 2023. (Lancaster Co. District Attorney’s Office)The district attorney’s office reported police found four .45-caliber casings and a bullet fragment at the scene. Another bullet actually penetrated the siding of a nearby home and authorities said it landed at the foot of somebody who lived there, who had no connection to the shooting
. There is also surveillance video evidence from another neighbor that identified 17-year-old Omar Jackson and 16-year-old Nazier Vega. The D.A.’s office said it showed Vega and a group of boys walking past the camera, with Jackson following about five seconds behind. Then, Jackson is seen pulling a black handgun from his waistband, and Vega can be seen holding a handgun in Jackson’s direction. Authorities later learned Jackson worked at a nearby store and video showed him working in the same clothing seen in the neighbor’s surveillance video.Then, Jackson followed the group out of the store, returned to clock out, and left with a backpack one minute before the shooting. Both defendants were initially charged with attempted homicide, but that was reduced to aggravated assault
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ForbesTech | Read more »
Source: ABC7NY | Read more »
Source: 13WHAM | Read more »
Source: screencrushnews | Read more »
Source: billboard | Read more »
Source: screencrushnews | Read more »