Surveillance Video Identifies Teenagers Involved in Shooting Incident

Surveillance video evidence identified 17-year-old Omar Jackson and 16-year-old Nazier Vega, Sept. 12, 2023. (Lancaster Co. District Attorney’s Office)The district attorney’s office reported police found four .45-caliber casings and a bullet fragment at the scene. Another bullet actually penetrated the siding of a nearby home and authorities said it landed at the foot of somebody who lived there, who had no connection to the shooting

. There is also surveillance video evidence from another neighbor that identified 17-year-old Omar Jackson and 16-year-old Nazier Vega. The D.A.’s office said it showed Vega and a group of boys walking past the camera, with Jackson following about five seconds behind. Then, Jackson is seen pulling a black handgun from his waistband, and Vega can be seen holding a handgun in Jackson’s direction. Authorities later learned Jackson worked at a nearby store and video showed him working in the same clothing seen in the neighbor’s surveillance video.Then, Jackson followed the group out of the store, returned to clock out, and left with a backpack one minute before the shooting. Both defendants were initially charged with attempted homicide, but that was reduced to aggravated assault

United States Headlines Read more: CBS21NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FORBESTECH: Intelligent Surveillance As A Tool For Social GoodNick Herbert is the Global Head of Government & Public Safety for Fujitsu, enabling a trusted digital society. Read Nick Herbert's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more »

ABC7NY: Judge orders new mayoral primary after surveillance videos show possible ballot stuffingA judge has taken the unusual step of ordering a new Democratic mayoral primary for Connecticut's largest city to be held after the general election.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

13WHAM: Rochester City Council approves grant agreement for blue light surveillance camerasRochester City Council has authorized an agreement to fund the city's blue light surveillance cameras.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

SCREENCRUSHNEWS: Peter Jackson Directed the Music Video For Last Beatles SongListen to the song now.

Source: screencrushnews | Read more »

BİLLBOARD: Peter Jackson Reunites Beatles in Wistful 'Now and Then' Music VideoThe clip that dropped Friday morning (Nov. 3) features previously unseen archival footage for the last track to feature all four members.

Source: billboard | Read more »

SCREENCRUSHNEWS: Watch the Beatles Reunite in Peter Jackson’s ‘Now and Then’ Music VideoTechnology provided an assist for a Beatles reunion.

Source: screencrushnews | Read more »