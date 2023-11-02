Surprising Wendy's Frosty Returning Soon

As is typically the case when new Frosty flavors surface, the Peppermint Frosty will be taking the place of Vanilla Frostys in restaurants the limited-time offering is available. That means for the foreseeable future, Wendy's will only have Chocolate and Peppermint Frostys in-stock.

This is the second year the Peppermint Frosty will be available, having been first introduced last Thanksgiving. "The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company, said at the time."It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo explained."Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

He added,"It's an accelerated path, but it's something we've been working on for a few years. was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece we needed to finalize quickly, but it's been something we had our minds."

Wendy's will continue offering its Pumpkin Spice Frosty for the next two weeks until the Peppermint Frosty is released, or as supplies last.

United States Headlines Read more: COMICBOOK »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYSHOW: Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty Returns for the Holiday SeasonWashington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more ⮕

TODAYSHOW: Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty Returns for the Holiday SeasonWashington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more ⮕

EATTHISNOTTHAT: Wendy's Is Already Replacing Its Pumpkin Frosty With an Iconic Holiday FlavorYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat | Read more ⮕

PHONEARENA: iPhone's weather widget gets frosty reception: your snow icon is now a file!Apple's Weather icon on the Lock Screen is showing a file icon instead of a representation of snow.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕

PENNLIVE: Goodbye, pumpkin, and hello, peppermint. Seasonal Frosty to return to Wendy’sPumpkin spice is out and peppermint is in starting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕

SHEKNOWS: Wendy WisnerWendy Wisner is a mom, writer, and lactation consultant (IBCLC). She is the author of two books of poems (CW Books), and her writing has appeared in such publications as The Washington Post, Huffington Post, Brain, Child Magazine, Scary Mommy, Club Mid, Role Reboot, Your Tango, and Mamalode. Find Wendy at WendyWisner.com.

Source: SheKnows | Read more ⮕