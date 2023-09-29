‘Surprised’ Gayle King reacts to Cindy Crawford slamming Oprah

Cindy Crawford recalled how Oprah Winfrey once spoke about her body in her new AppleTV+ docuseries, “The Super Models.” “I’m surprised and a little disappointed,” King shared toon Thursday.

“Because I know Cindy’s been on her show many, many, many times and it has always been a pleasant experience, [so] I would hate to think that something that happened years ago [could have bothered her].”

King clarified that she wasn’t exactly clear what happened during the past exchange, but noted: “It’s not Oprah’s thing to humiliate or make anybody feel badly.”Oprah Winfrey Network Crawford standing up at Winfrey’s request on her talk show.Oprah Winfrey and Cindy Crawford on the red carpet.She added: “I have to see it, but, as far as I know, everything is good between Oprah and Cindy.”The show also stars Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, as they reflect on their careers.

King hasn’t seen the clip, but she wants to watch the docuseries.

“The Super Models” is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.