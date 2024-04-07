Surging Border Crossings Strain Southern California Communities

Surging border crossings are putting a strain on communities in Southern California , where hordes of migrants are often spotted at transit hubs after immigration officials resumed street releases , local politicians say. 'There’s no end in sight,' San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Fox News . 'This is a new norm, which I think we're going to get a rude wake-up call someday.
' SHOULD BIDEN PAY THE MEXICAN PRESIDENT'S $20 BILLION DEMAND OR GET TOUGHER ON IMMIGRATION? AMERICANS WEIGH IN Migrants' first days in Southern California often follow a similar schedule. After going over, around or through gaps in the border fence, they surrender to Border Patrol agents. Maybe it’s immediate, maybe they have to wait on the side of the road for a few hours to be caught, or maybe they make a dangerous trek through mountains that Customs and Border Protection warns range from snow-covered in the winter to perilously hot and dry in the summe
