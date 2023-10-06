Surging bond yields add to Canadian homeowners' mortgage pain as renewals loom

TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The roughly 75,000 Canadian homeowners awaiting mortgage renewal notices next month are bracing for a shock, unlike in the U.S. where customers can snag a 30-year mortgage.

Canadians are already struggling to repay their debts amid high costs of living and rising interest rates. That has forced banks to put aside money in case of defaults, weighing on their overall profits.

"We're having a lot of phone calls about people with concern... (about) what they should be doing to brace themselves for the maturity date, or the renewal of their mortgage," said Daniel Vyner, a broker at Toronto-based boutique mortgage firm DV Capital. headtopics.com

Homeowners receive a notice four to six weeks before their renewal date as lenders hatch out various options with fresh interest rates based on market trends at the time of renewal. A global move in bonds yields that has pushed the Canadian 5-year yield up by as much as 68 basis points since early September, to touch a 16-year high on Tuesday at 4.

Now the fixed-rate mortgages, driven by bond yields, are rising as well leaving homeowners nowhere to hide. One homeowner said on X social media platform that his previous rate of 2.6% is now jumping to 6%. "I don't know how people can afford to live in these G7 countries." headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

10,000,000,000,000x the Energy of Visible Light: Pulsar’s Record-Breaking Gamma Rays Baffle ScientistsScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Violent Crime Is Surging in D.C. This Year: ‘We Just Stood There and Screamed’A 38% spike in homicides is upending life for residents and businesses

Rookie QB Stroud aims to continue impressive start as surging Texans visit FalconsRookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will try to lead Houston to its third straight win when he faces an Atlanta Falcons team trying to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,212 yards passing entering Week 5. That’s the second most by a player in his first four games, trailing only Cam Newton, who had 1,386 in 2011. Stroud has thrown six touchdown passes and has set a rookie NFL record by making 151 pass attempts without an interception. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is facing criticism after his three turnovers in last week's loss to Jacksonville in London.

WTI tumbles amid global economic jitters, surging US gasoline inventoriesWest Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, dropped almost 1.50% on Thursday, extending its losses to two straight days amid renewed fe

Why borrowing costs for nearly everything are surging, and what it means for youViolent moves in bonds have hammered investors and renewed fears of an impending recession, as well as concerns about housing, banks and the U.S. deficit.

Wall St Week Ahead Surging Treasury yields upend stock market's 'bond proxies'Soaring Treasury yields have stunned the U.S. equity market in recent weeks, with some of the worst fallout hitting a group of stocks expected to have bond-like qualities.