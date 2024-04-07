Surgical Implant Shows Better Outcomes for Men with Enlarged Prostate

Men with lower urinary tract symptoms linked to an enlarged prostate report better outcomes from a surgical implant than with a commonly prescribed drug for the condition. According to Teleflex, Inc, men who received the intervention experienced greater improvements in urinary symptoms , as well as ejaculatory and erectile function .

Experts said the new findings support using the implant as a first-line treatment.

Surgical Implant Enlarged Prostate Urinary Symptoms Ejaculatory Function Erectile Function

