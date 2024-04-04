Surge in Crime on Los Angeles Public Transit Prompts Officials to Seek Solutions

Los Angeles , like other major cities, has seen a surge in crime committed on buses, trains and stations' transit hubs, according to statistics compiled by ABC News, and now transit officials are working to find a solution. Crimes reported on Los Angeles MTA properties increased by 65% since 2020 and, between March 2023 and February 2024, average monthly violent crimes on MTA properties rose more than 15%, according to LAPD data compiled by ABC News.

"We've had drivers where machetes have been pulled. Urine has been thrown on them. Feces, you name it, whatever they can get their hands on," Christine Ivey, a Los Angeles bus operator for 30 years, told ABC News. Ivey currently works for the Santa Monica Municipal Bus Lines and said the same concerns of assaults on drivers in southern California have been ongoing for years

