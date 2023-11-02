Surge in Chinese migrants at U.S.-Mexico border amid record numbers

From January through September of this year customs and border protection officials arrested more than 22,000 people from China illegally crossing into the U.S., roughly 13-times more than in the same time span last year.

"We're used to seeing border crossers here - Central Americans, Mexicans - trying to avoid the border patrol. And here we have this giant mass of Asians coming in saying ‘please,' and they make this, 'please arrest me,'" said Samuel Schultz, a humanitarian volunteer.

Many Chinese are following a popular path from South America to Mexico through Panama's Darien Gap jungle. For the first nine-months of this year people from china were the fourth largest nationality to cross the darien gap after people from Venezuela, Ecuador, and Haiti according to Panama immigration officials.

This comes as a large migrant caravan departed Southern Mexico for the U.S. on Monday. The group contains between 3,5000 to 5,000 people mostly from Central America. Mexican officials say the caravan is trekking north after not receiving humanitarian visas along the Guatemalan border.

Government data reveals more than 2.4 million people were caught illegally crossing the border this fiscal year, a new record.

