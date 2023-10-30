Supreme Court wades into property seizure laws that have been a boon to police budgets

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Monday in a pair of cases asking if two innocent property owners have due process rights to a prompt hearing after police seized their vehicles.

Parties who are ordered to forfeit their property contend the process for retrieving their property is overly tedious, not only because they must prove their innocence but because the process for obtaining a hearing can take months, sometimes even years.

Although Wilson's case isn't before the high court, she eventually gained success after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled on Aug. 31, 2021, that Wayne County must grant pretrial hearings within two weeks of property seizure, albeit nearly two years after her vehicle was initially seized. headtopics.com

The question before the nine justices is which test district courts should apply when determining if someone's 14th Amendment right to due process was violated or was deprived of a prompt hearing. Both plaintiffs filed suits claiming their Eighth and 14th Amendment rights were deprived by their localities for months, arguing there should have been a pretrial hearing to establish probable cause for the seizures to determine swiftly that they were innocent property owners under Alabama law.

Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall, a Republican, has urged the court to uphold the 11th Circuit's ruling, saying that the Supreme Court"for centuries" has held that civil forfeitures need not inquire into the guilt or innocence of the property's owner,"only the use of the property itself in a prohibited act," according to a brief. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: dcexaminer »

DeSantis wants Supreme Court to undo federal court's pause on public drag banKaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, and religious liberties. He previously wrote breaking news as a fellow for the Hill during the 2020 election cycle. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court wades into social media wars over free speechLawrence Hurley covers the Supreme Court for NBC News. Read more ⮕

Three cases the Supreme Court will hear regarding free speechJulia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Read more ⮕

Alabama Republicans try, fail to defy Supreme Court on district mapSteve Benen is a producer for 'The Rachel Maddow Show,' the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of 'The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics.' Read more ⮕

Justice Department asks Supreme Court not to trademark 'Trump too small'The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt the trademark 'Trump too small' in a legal battle over political speech and First Amendment rights where a federal law bans the use of an official's name without their permission for trademarks. Read more ⮕

Court arguments begin in effort to bar Trump from ballot under ‘insurrection’ clauseAny rulings are likely to be swiftly appealed, eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read more ⮕