The Supreme Court will decide whether Donald Trump's name can appear on primary election ballots. Arguments will be scheduled in five weeks. Similar challenges have been made in other states.





Texas Supreme Court Pauses Lower Court's Ruling Allowing Pregnant Woman to Get AbortionA Texas judge gave Kate Cox permission to receive an abortion, but the state's highest court put that decision on hold. Her case is now in limbo while the Texas Supreme Court considers it.

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, marking the first such legal move in U.S. history. The mayor's office and city leaders remain quiet on the topic, while the public raises questions about public safety and the Safer 6th Street Initiative.

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible for the state's 2024 presidential ballot due to his role in the attempted Jan. 6 overthrow of the federal government. The decision is stayed until Jan. 4 or until the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the matter.

Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Abortion Order in TexasThe Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order that would have permitted a pregnant Dallas woman, whose fetus has lethal abnormality, to get an abortion. The court did not rule on the merits of the case but will decide on the temporary restraining order at a later date.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative mapsThe liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court orders new district boundary lines to be drawn as Democrats had urged in a redistricting case, hoping to weaken GOP majorities. To the headtopics.com owner, Keep sharing your knowledge!

Study Finds Spike in Requests for Abortion Pills After Leaked Supreme Court DecisionA study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that requests for abortion pills by women who were not yet pregnant increased after a draft of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision leaked in 2022. The study looked at data from Aid Access, a nonprofit that provides access to abortion medications. The researchers found that the number of women seeking the drugs pre-emptively increased when federal protections for abortion and access to medication abortion were threatened.

