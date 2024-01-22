Supreme Court Sides with Biden Administration in Dispute with Texas over Razor Wire

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Biden administration in its dispute with Texas over razor wire along the Rio Grande. The court cleared the way for Border Patrol to cut through the wire, which the administration says endangers migrants. The ruling is a blow to Gov. Greg Abbott's border security crackdown.





