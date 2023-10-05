Supreme Court seems inclined to punt case on online hotel accessibility

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The Supreme Court will decide whether a disabled activist can file disability rights lawsuits against hotels she doesn't intend to visit.

said, “I guess it just doesn’t seem like something that a court should be anxious to do” in these circumstances., a Florida woman with multiple sclerosis, who filed more than 600 lawsuits against hotels she researched online. She accused the hotels of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act by failing to include accessibility information on reservation websites.

Laufer’s lawyers and disability rights advocates say her efforts as a tester are no different from the work of Black civil rights advocates who were allowed to sue when they showed up to inquire about renting apartments they did not intend to occupy and were turned away because of their race. headtopics.com

The court, he added, should resolve whether testers like Laufer have the right — or standing — to sue properties they do not plan to visit. He suggested the justices should have institutional concerns about the last-minute abandonment of a case.Only Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. expressed repeated interest in having the court tackle the standing question at hand.

planned trip. Denying Laufer the right to sue, advocates say, could weaken ADA protections and make it more difficult to sue to enforce other civil rights laws. allow a person to sue after essentially clicking through a website without an intention to use the services. Several justices suggested there was a difference between Laufer’s digital research and the experience of Black civil rights activists who sat“So tell me how she is discriminated against by the inaccuracies on this website?” Kagan asked. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Hotel Website's Supreme Court Case Could Shake Up How Disability Law Is EnforcedExperts say this case could alter who has the standing to enforce federal disability law.

This Supreme Court case could make it harder for disabled Americans to book hotel roomsThe justices are being asked to limit the ability of so-called testers to file lawsuits against hotels that fail to disclose accessibility information on their websites and through other reservation services.

This Supreme Court case could make it harder for disabled Americans to book hotel roomsThe justices are being asked to limit the ability of so-called testers to file lawsuits against hotels that fail to disclose accessibility information on their websites and through other reservation services.

Supreme Court hears dispute between disabled woman, hotel chain over accessibilityThe Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a case involving a disabled woman who has filed lawsuits across the country claiming hotels are not complying with laws to provide access for disabled people.

Supreme Court majority seems skeptical of challenge to consumer watchdogJustices hear a challenge to lower-court ruling that said the funding mechanism for the Consumer Financial Protection Board was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court seems skeptical of a challenge to consumer agencyThe case before the high court Tuesday examined how the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is funded. A ruling in favor of payday lenders could gut the agency.