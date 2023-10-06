Supreme Court's second week heats up with Nancy Mace gerrymandering case

The Supreme Court is heading into its second week of its term and will hear major cases, including a racial gerrymandering challenge to South Carolina's 1st Congressional District and a whistleblower retaliation case.

The case surrounds UBS strategist Trevor Murray's effort to review a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that overturned a $1.7 million jury verdict against UBS and parent UBS AG in his whistleblower suit. That appeals court found whistleblower protection provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act require Murray to show the bank acted with retaliatory intent.

The lawmakers say the 2nd Circuit's decision will have"an outsized influence nationwide” because it's considered the"Mother Court" on securities law, according to the brief. They also say it may affect decisions by appeals courts that haven't yet ruled on the burden of proof questions in Sarbanes-Oxley Act whistleblower cases. headtopics.com

Great Lakes wants to undo a 3rd Circuit ruling that a separate Pennsylvania insurance law favoring policyholders could take priority over the federal maritime choice-of-law provision. The insurer argues that the appeals court broke a nearly two-century-old precedent with its decision.

The suit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and several other civil rights plaintiffs who say the map moved more than 30,000 black residents in Charleston to a neighboring district with a black majority. That district, which covers Charleston County, is represented by Mace. headtopics.com

But with the Supreme Court aiming to decide the case before next November's election, her current Democratic opponent, Mac Deford, is hoping the Supreme Court will agree with the lower court's decision.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

GOP knives out for Nancy MaceThe South Carolinian's move to join seven hardliners in ousting Kevin McCarthy is confusing her colleagues about her political persona -- and prompting active calls for revenge.

Nancy Mace solicits funds after Kevin McCarthy removal, says 'establishment' is coming after herRep. Nancy Mace wasted no time in using the removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to make her some money, and she's defending her choice by saying that the 'establishment' is targeting her.'

After McCarthy's ouster, Republicans discover the ‘dark’ side of Nancy MaceJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'

Adnan Syed, 'Serial' podcast subject, returns to court as Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rightsDaniella Silva is a reporter for NBC News, focusing on education and how laws, policies and practices affect students and teachers. She also writes about immigration.

Taking (on) the 5th: 'Most conservative' appeals court rocks Supreme Court's 2023 docketMost Americans know about the Supreme Court, and many are aware of the circuit court of appeals in Washington, often labeled the second highest court in the land. But outside of lawyers, journalists and the odd legal aficionado, few are familiar with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Nancy Marks, former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty in federal court, prosecutors sayThe ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and implicated the indicted New York Republican in court with submitting bogus campaign finance reports. Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative. Marks was a campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. Marks resigned amid questions about Santos' campaign finances and revelations he fabricated much of his life story. Santos faces a 13-count federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure. He has pleaded not guilty.