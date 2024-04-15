Supreme Court Rejects Appeal from Black Lives Matter Organizer Held Liable for Protester's Attack

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a Black Lives Matter organizer who was held liable by a lower court for a random protester’s attack on a police officer at a protest he organized. In 2016, civil rights activist Deray Mckesson was sued by an unnamed Baton Rouge police officer — 'John Doe' — for injuries he sustained during a protest.

The case has already gone several rounds in lower courts. Most recently, in June of last year, the Fifth Circuit decided that the case could proceed because Doe had successfully alleged that Mckesson had 'directed his own tortious activity' of creating unreasonably dangerous conditions. The appeals court also said he had 'incited' violence by 'organiz and direct a protest… such that it was likely that a violent confrontation with the police would result.

