Supreme Court majority seems skeptical of challenge to consumer watchdog

Congress adopted to ensure the CFPB’s independence violated the Constitution. Some conservative justices who are normally suspicious of the power of federal agencies also voiced concerns, wondering if the challenge went too far.

“It would create profound disruption in various economic markets that would hurt the regulated entities themselves,” Prelogar said, pointing to an amicus brief filed on behalf of the government by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“The CFPB is under attack because it is good at what it does, and the American people support it,” Warren said.The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act moved to insulate the CFPB from political influence by making the agency independent from an annual appropriation from Congress. headtopics.com

Prelogar faced tough questioning from some of the conservative justices, who wondered what the limits should be on Congress giving up its power of the purse to the executive branch. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. noted that Prelogar was being very “aggressive” in defending Congress’s ability to give up its appropriations powers to the executive branch.But conservative justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett seemed more skeptical of the breadth of Francisco’s arguments and the lower court’s decision.

