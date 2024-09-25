Supreme Court Lifts Stay on Texas Law Empowering Police to Arrest Migrants

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally, while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out.
Among the latest challenges for those tasked with securing the border is an alarming trend of human smugglers using children, evenMark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, "Migrants and the smugglers know that’s the equivalent of an automatic passport in the United States."of children who had been smuggled and heavily dosed with sleep aids to prevent the children from speaking to authorities.
"These criminals are not related to the children they smuggle. These traffickers go to extreme lengths to smuggle these children—giving them sleep aids to keep them quiet," Bovino said.The woman had difficulty waking the children. Officers observed that the children remained extremely groggy while interviewing the children’s officers soon discovered there was no family relationship with the children ages 11 and 8," said A. Espinoza, a CBP Officer.
ORR Director Robin Dunn Marcos told lawmakers, "ORR does not track or monitor children after they are released from our care."
