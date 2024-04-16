Supreme Court Hears Case That Could Impact Jan. 6 Prosecutions

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case that could impact the prosecutions of hundreds of Jan. 6 participants, as well as former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 criminal case. The case, Fischer v. United States, centers around a federal statute that prosecutors across the country have used to charge Jan. 6 defendants. The 2002 law, 18 U.S.C. § 1512, prohibits the obstruction of congressional proceedings — in this case, the certification of the 2020 election.

"This may not be what the statute means. So they were charged under the statute that meant more obstructing official proceedings but not like this. It meant more like tearing up documents that would be relevant to an official proceeding," former Assistant U.S. Attorney David Katz told FOX 5. Right now, the court’s conservative majority seems skeptical of the Justice Department’s broad scope of the statute, which considers the actions of the Jan.

Supreme Court Oral Arguments Jan. 6 Prosecutions Federal Statute Obstruction Congressional Proceedings

