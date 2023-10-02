Supreme Court denies Jan. 6 appeal from former Trump lawyer John Eastman

John Eastman, the architect of Donald Trump's strategy to try to overturn his 2020 election loss, is seen on video as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds a hearing in 2022.“more likely than not” committed a crime when they worked together to try to block certification of the 2020 election.

“more likely than not” committed a crime when they worked together to try to block certification of the 2020 election.Eastman, who was a law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas, was the architect of the legal strategy Trump used to try to overturn his election loss todescribed in the federal indictment of Trump in Washington

Thomas “took no part” in the high court’s decision to deny Eastman’s request to vacate the ruling byIn March, a federal judge in California sided with the committee and ordered Eastman to turn over his emails. While the lawsuit was a civil matter,

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter said in his order that Eastman and Trump had likely committed crimes in trying to overturn the election. “The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter wrote in finding that Eastman’s emails could not be shielded by attorney-client privilege. “Dr.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter said in his order that Eastman and Trump had likely committed crimes in trying to overturn the election.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter wrote in finding that Eastman’s emails could not be shielded by attorney-client privilege. “Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history.”

Thomas's decision to step away in the Eastman matter was a departure from his previous participation in cases involving the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Thomas was theto side with Trump's request to withhold White House documents from the committee. He was criticized for participating in that decision becauseThomas did not provide an explanation for his recusal in the court's brief order regarding Eastman.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Eastman urged the justices to reverse the lower court ruling on his emails and formally wipe out the decision because of what he described as the significant legal and political ramifications for Trump, the leading RepublicanHouse select committee’s decision to access and inadvertently publish the disputed documents before his appeal was resolved. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit refused to vacate the district court opinion.

Eastman told the justices that he and Trump were denied an opportunity to show that the district court’s conclusions were “clearly erroneous, thus clearing his name and that of his former client, former President Trump.”