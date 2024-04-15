Supreme Court Allows Lawsuit Against Black Lives Matter Activist

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a lawsuit to go forward against a Black Lives Matter activist who led a protest in Louisiana in which a police officer was injured. Civil rights groups and free speech advocates have warned that the suit threatens the right to protest.

At an earlier stage of the case, the high court noted that the issue was"fraught with implications for First Amendment rights." At the protest in Baton Rouge, the officer was hit by a"rock-like" object thrown by an unidentified protester, but he sued Mckesson in his role as the protest organizer. In dissent, Judge Don Willett wrote,"He deserves justice. Unquestionably, Officer Doe can sue the rock-thrower. But I disagree that he can sue Mckesson as the protest leader."

