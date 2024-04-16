Supreme Court Allows Idaho to Enforce Law Barring Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The three liberal justices dissented as the high court dramatically narrowed a district court judge’s sweeping ruling barring enforcement of the state’s attempt to block treatment for transgender youth.

The opinions the justices issued Monday explaining the court’s decision in the case, however, made little reference to the issue of whether such laws aimed at transgender people are or are not constitutional. “In recent years, certain district courts across the country have not contented themselves with issuing equitable orders that redress the injuries of the plaintiffs before them, but have sought instead to govern an entire State or even the whole Nation from their courtrooms,” Gorsuch wrote in an opinion joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

“The questions raised by ‘universal injunctions’ are contested and difficult. I would not attempt to take them on in this emergency posture, even in a case that actually raised the issue,” Jackson wrote in a dissent joined by Sotomayor.

Supreme Court Idaho Gender-Affirming Care Minors Ruling Lawsuit Transgender

