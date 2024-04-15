Supreme Court Allows Idaho to Enforce Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

by Associated PressFILE - The Supreme Court of the United States is seen in Washington, March 26, 2024. The Supreme Court is allowing Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth while lawsuits over the law proceed, reversing lower courts.

Opponents of the law have said it will likely increase suicide rates among teens. The law’s backers have said it is necessary to “protect children” from medical or surgical treatments for gender dysphoria, though there’s little indication that gender-affirming surgeries are being performed on transgender youth in Idaho.

Medical professionals define gender dysphoria as severe psychological distress experienced by those whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth.

