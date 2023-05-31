Supporting Trans Children: Zeder's Story

Zeder was 7 when he told his parents that the body he’d been born into didn’t feel right for him. Since the age of 3, he had expressed distaste for traditionally feminine clothing and hairstyles. So when he asked his mom and dad to start calling him Zeder and using he/him pronouns, they weren’t surprised. Zeder’s parents were eager to support him, but they didn’t know much about caring for a trans child.
“I certainly didn’t have a village, or even one single human being that I knew to reach out to to say, like,With a referral from Zeder’s pediatrician, Lobo quickly sought guidance from Dell Children’s Medical Center, a highly respected institution in their hometown of Austin, Texas, that provides a wide range of health services for children and teens, including gender-affirming care. For nearly four years, Zeder saw a wonderful doctor there, at the adolescent medicine clinic. He didn’t yet need any medical interventions, but the doctor built a relationship with Zeder and provided information about what the family’s options would be as he neared pubert
