The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Sutton’s supporters include Carolyn Miller, who was his girlfriend in 1992 when Tommy Griffin and Griffin’s sister Connie Branam were murdered. Miller said in an interview that she knows Sutton is innocent in the siblings’ deaths because he was with her the weekend they were killed.

Investigator Heather Cohen, who was also at the Capitol on Friday, told reporters she uncovered “indisputable facts of exculpatory evidence, witness tampering and constitutional violations.” Cohen said she even found evidence that another person committed the murders. She also made a public offer to show that evidence to Gov. Bill Lee, who has the power to grant clemency to Sutton. headtopics.com

Cohen and Miller said Sutton’s federal public defender, Susanne Bales, has been hostile to their efforts, and Sutton’s brother Jimmy Sutton said in an interview that the attorney repeatedly refused to provide them with information about the case. They said Gary Sutton is petitioning the federal district court in Knoxville to remove Bales from his case.

Sutton’s legal team issued a statement on Friday, saying: “We join many Tennesseans in being gravely concerned about Gary’s fate and are working within the bounds of our legal system to ensure that Gary is not executed for a case that is riddled with problems. The scientific evidence linking Gary to the case is from disgraced state medical examiner Dr. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

‘Wonder Years’ star Danica McKellar’s move to Tennessee was a ‘total quality of life improvement’'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar spoke to Fox News Digital about moving to Tennessee and her new journey into faith aided by friend Candace Cameron Bure.

FedEx plane without landing gear skids off runway, but lands safely at Tennessee airportVideo shows sparks flying when the plane touches down, but officials said there was no fire, only smoke from the engines.

Gary Wang’s First Day in Court in SBF’s Legal Case: DetailsCrypto Blog

Fiery moment FedEx plane crash lands, skids off runway in TennesseeMoment FedEx plane with landing gear failure crash lands, skids off runway in Tennessee

Avión de FedEx se sale de pista en aterrizaje de emergencia en TennesseeUn avión de FedEx se salió de la pista durante un aterrizaje de emergencia en un aeropuerto de Tennessee cuando su tren de aterrizaje no bajó, pero nadie resultó herido, señalaron las autoridades.

FedEx cargo jet crash-lands at Tennessee airport after landing gear malfunctionThe Boeing 757 with three people onboard slid off the runway at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport after pilots were unable to extend its wheels.