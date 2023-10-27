COLUMBUS, Ohio — Supporters of the proposal to protect access to abortion rights in Ohio have raised three times more than their opponents — and if you watch TV, you'll notice the difference.Issue 1 gives voters the choice if they want to legalize and protect access to abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy.

"What's really essential is that people of faith speak up and take back the narrative from the bishops who insist you cannot be Catholic and support abortion rights," Manson said. Although Mark Harrington, with the anti-abortion group Created Equal, hasn’t donated that much to the opposition — he has spent $1.3 million on TV ads.

"Late-term abortions do happen despite what the other side is saying and that if issue one passes, they will expand in Ohio," Harrington said.Catholics for Choice bought billboards in 30 cities across Ohio, leading to nine million impressions, Manson projected.Harrington had the same idea. He also put up billboards across the major cities in the state.He’s right. headtopics.com

"We thought it was really important that faith groups that are pro-choice, especially Catholic groups, organize and mobilize and spend a little bit of money making it clear where Catholics actually stand on this issue because bishops have been able to organize and mobilize," Manson said, referencing how the three largest dioceses in the state have donated $1.3 million into the anti-abortion side.

Both supporters and opponents will be increasing their efforts as election day gets closer — so you'll see even more ads all the way through Nov. 7.

