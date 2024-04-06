Supporters March to Save Bilingual Preschool in Mount Pleasant

About 150 people gathered in Mount Pleasant to rally against the possible closing of a local bilingual preschool and day care . The center serves 240 families, many of whom live below the poverty line . The future of the center remains uncertain.

Rosemount Center Mount Pleasant Bilingual Preschool Day Care Rally Closing Poverty Line

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mount Pleasant to Host “Rally for Rosemount”From a press release: 'On Saturday, March 23, a diverse coalition of D.C. residents will host a public event to save D.C.’s oldest bilingual daycare and longtime bilingual preschool In a city-wide effort to save the Rosemount Center, D.C.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Bar Del Monte Opens in Mount Pleasant With Simple Italian Plates—and No TippingThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Who is Isabeau Levito, 2024 World Figure Skating silver medalist?The South Jersey figure skater, 17, lives in Mount Holly and trains in Mount Laurel.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

“I’ve lived in Mt. Pleasant for years, and it’s clear that the city is failing our neighbors and lives are at risk.”3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, NW 'Dear PoPville, Assault with deadly weapon on Mt. Pleasant St NW on Sunday, November 19th at 12pm On Sunday, November 19th at 12pm, I was sitting on the Sun's Cinema patio on Mt. Pleasant Street NW with two friends.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Pleasant evening ahead, then strong to severe storms possible FridayA last round of rain and storms will move through in the pre-dawn hours Saturday.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Dallas crime: Man dies after being shot in Pleasant Grove, PD saysDallas police officers responded to a shooting call Friday at the intersection of Lake June Road and North Masters Drive.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »