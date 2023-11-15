Support Small Businesses in Los Angeles This Holiday Season

I must confess: I don’t like to shop, especially when it involves parking in a multilevel garage at the height of the holiday season. Shopping for holiday gifts doesn’t have to be unpleasant; the annual holiday craft fairs, markets and open studios in L.A. prove it. Following a challenging retail year locally because of the economy and the entertainment industry strikes, this holiday season is an excellent time to support small businesses in Los Angeles.

To help you create a plan of attack, I’ve compiled a chronological list of independent markets spanning from Pomona to Mid-Wilshire. Did I miss one of your favorites? Leave it in the comments below. Want to purchase meaningful gifts for the holidays? Head to one of these Los Angeles gift shops highlighting local makers and independent brands. Walking the Renegade Craft Fair at Los Angeles State Historic Park is like experiencing an alfresco Etsy convention as independent designers take a break from their online shops and set up booths where you can view their handmade wares in perso

