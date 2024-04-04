Supervisor Files Defamation Claim Against County Recorder

A supervisor has recently filed a defamation claim against the county recorder after claims of wrongdoing could not be substantiated by the county attorney . Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said his office could not find evidence to substantiate claims of wrongdoing anonymously made against the county's recorder and elections director .

On Wednesday, Volkmer publicly addressed the Pinal County Board of Supervisors about allegations his office has been investigating for the last couple of months involving Recorder Dana Lewis. After a review of financial records, Volkmer said he could not find proof that Lewis' office had allegedly misused public resources, which was alleged in emails sent to one of the county's elected supervisors. Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh, who received the anonymous emails about Lewis, has now filed a claim seeking $456,000 in damages by claiming he was allegedly defamed by Lewis

