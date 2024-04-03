Supermodel-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss and husband to relaunch Life magazine

Last week’s news that the supermodel-entrepreneur and her investor husband plan to relaunch Life magazine has made many wonder what’s ahead. With a coding initiative and a hearty social media following of 12.6 million on Instagram alone, Kloss is not your run-of-the-mill publisher. Nor is her enterprising Thrive Capital-cofounder husband, whom many associate with his brother Jared, a former senior advisor to his father-in-law.

Through their holding company Bedford Media, Kloss and Joshua Kushner plan to revive Life in print, digitally and with video streams as part of a deal with Dotdash Meredith, which maintains ownership of Life photography and archives dating back to the 1930s. It will also continue to publish single-topic special interest magazines.While heritage and authenticity are tossed around more freely than salt and pepper, with its capitalized red logo and evocative and unblinking photography Life carries a certain gravita

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Karlie Kloss Is Bringing LIFE Magazine Back to LifeSince 2007, Jezebel has been the Internet's most treasured source for everything celebrities, sex, and politics...with teeth.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Karlie Kloss Says Son Levi 'Forever Changed My Life' as She Celebrates His Third BirthdayKarlie Kloss celebrates her son Levi's 3rd birthday with a sweet tribute, writing that he 'forever changed my life.' The supermodel shares her two sons with husband Joshua Kushner.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Karlie Kloss Is Relaunching ‘Life’ MagazineKarlie Kloss plans to revive ‘Life,’ the American general-interest magazine best known for its photojournalism from World War II through the 1960s.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Karlie Kloss' Bedford Media will resuscitate Life magazine as a print productThe iconic print magazine brand will be back on newsstands in January through a licensing deal with owner Dotdash Meredith.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Plan to the Revive Life MagazineThe couple views the magazine “as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape”—one that has been decimated by layoffs and plummeting revenues.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner to Relaunch Life MagazineKarlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are relaunching 'Life' magazine.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »