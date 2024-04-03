Supermodel-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss and husband to relaunch Life magazine

Last week’s news that the supermodel-entrepreneur and her investor husband plan to relaunch Life magazine has made many wonder what’s ahead. With a coding initiative and a hearty social media following of 12.6 million on Instagram alone, Kloss is not your run-of-the-mill publisher. Nor is her enterprising Thrive Capital-cofounder husband, whom many associate with his brother Jared, a former senior advisor to his father-in-law.
Through their holding company Bedford Media, Kloss and Joshua Kushner plan to revive Life in print, digitally and with video streams as part of a deal with Dotdash Meredith, which maintains ownership of Life photography and archives dating back to the 1930s. It will also continue to publish single-topic special interest magazines.While heritage and authenticity are tossed around more freely than salt and pepper, with its capitalized red logo and evocative and unblinking photography Life carries a certain gravita
