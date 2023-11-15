Supermassive Black Hole at the Heart of the Milky Way Spins at Maximum Speed

An image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, which scientists think is spinning as fast as it possibly can. The supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy isn't just spinning — it's doing so at almost maximum speed, dragging anything near it along for the ride. Ruth Daly, a physicist at Penn State, and colleagues found that the rotational speed of Sgr A* is between 0.84 and 0.96 — close to the top limit defined by a black hole's width.

The team described Sgr A*'s blistering speed in a study published Oc

