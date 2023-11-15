Supermassive Black Hole at the Heart of Our Galaxy Spins at Almost Maximum Speed

The supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy is spinning at almost maximum speed, dragging anything near it along for the ride. Physicists calculated the rotational speed of the Milky Way's supermassive black hole, called Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), by using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The spin speed of Sgr A* is between 0.84 and 0.96, close to the top limit defined by a black hole's width.

United States Headlines Read more: LİVESCİENCE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DCEXAMİNER: Concerns Rise as Democratic Party Loses Support from Black VotersDemocrats worry about losing support from black voters as black voter turnout declines in recent elections.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Weight-loss drug Wegovy reduces risk of heart problems by 20%, study findsA large, international study funded by Novo Nordisk reveals that the weight-loss drug Wegovy reduces the risk of serious heart problems by 20%. The study included over 17,600 participants with preexisting heart conditions who were tracked for more than three years. Those who took Wegovy experienced a 20% reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke, or heart-related death. Additionally, they lost about 9% of their weight and saw improvements in key markers of heart disease.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

NYAMNEWS: Attend the Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards Celebrating Black Theater ExcellenceGet the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected. Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years. Donors who choose to give monthly or annually will receive Amsterdam News’ Weekly E-Edition and acclaimed weekday newsletter Editorially Black to their inbox! Sign up for our acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black with the top Racial Equity stories of the day to your inbox! There is nothing more joyous and rewarding than attending the Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards which recognize excellence in Black theater. This year the awards will take place on Monday, November 20 at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem, at 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on the 6th floor

Source: NYAmNews | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: The Health Benefits of Black BeansBlack beans are a popular variety of beans known for their sweet taste and soft texture. They are a healthy source of plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and folate. Eating black beans has been linked to cardiovascular health and blood-sugar control. Learn more about the nutrition of black beans and try some healthy black bean recipes.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

NOAASATELLİTES: 2023 Antarctic Ozone Hole Ranked 12th Largest on RecordThe 2023 Antarctic ozone hole reached its maximum size at 10 million square miles (26 million square kilometers) on September 21, which ranks as the 12th largest since 1979, according to annual satellite and balloon-based measurements made by NOAA and NASA.

Source: NOAASatellites | Read more »

LATİMES: Virginia set to have its first Black state House speaker after Democrats' election winVirginia’s House of Delegates will get its first Black speaker in its 400-year history as a result of the chamber’s incoming Democratic majority.

Source: latimes | Read more »